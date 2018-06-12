43 must-see PC games at E3 2018: Watch every trailer

E3 may have a reputation as a console-centric gaming show, and it definitely still is on the surface. But between AMD’s APUs infiltrating the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, Microsoft cross-platform Xbox Play Anywhere push, and the continued rise of PC gaming, many of the blockbuster games announced at E3 2018 will wind up coming to PCs, too.

We’ve sifted through all the new games at the E3 events from EA, Microsoft, Bethesda, Ubisoft, Square Enix, Sony, and (of course) The PC Gaming Show to find the brightest PC gems hidden among the console rubble. While you should hit up our coverage of each of the events to sniff out some smaller games, these are the E3 reveals that PC gamers need to know about, from a new Doom to CD Projekt’s Cyberpunk 2077 to Madden NFL’s long-awaited return to the PC—and dozens (and dozens, and...) more.

Fallout 76

The rumors were true: Fallout 76 is an online game designed to get you wandering the West Virginia wastelands with your friends, though you can also play the game solo. To compensate for the size of your crew—and the other players you'll encounter, friendly or otherwise—the game’s map is four times the size of Fallout 4’s littered with nuclear arsenals, monsters inspired by local lore, a more expansive settlement system, and more.

Bethesda teased us with all sorts of glimpses of Fallout 76, which will conduct a preorder beta ahead of a November 19 launch. The sneak peeks included a look at a pristine vault…

...a Pip-Boy-infused multiplayer trailer…

...and a general trailer for the game.

Cyberpunk 2077

Microsoft dropped the mic at the end of its Xbox E3 event with a long-desired look at Cyberpunk 2077, the new sci-fi RPG by the makers of The Witcher. The trailer below contains pretty much everything you’d want and expect from a game called Cyberpunk.

Anthem

EA showed of more of Anthem, the forthcoming shared open-world shooter by Bioware, during its EA Play event. We’ve got a new cinematic trailer…

...an extended gameplay trailer…

...and a release date: February 22, 2019. While the game’s been called a Destiny rival by some, the gameplay video above looks more like a blend of Mass Effect: Andromeda’s open-world action with a more methodical Warframe, complete with swappable suits of armor called Javelins that offer different capabilities. EA’s promising a full campaign (without Bioware’s signature romance options) and seamless multiplayer if you want it.

The Division 2

Speaking of looter-shooters, after taking a couple of years to polish the original Division from meh, to magnificent, Ubisoft unwrapped The Division 2 at E3 2018. This one’s set in a lush, overgrown version of Washington D.C., with more open, sunny vistas than the original’s crowded New York streets.

The gameplay teaser showed some pretty interesting environments, including what appears to be Air Force One crashed into a pool outside the capitol building, which has been fortified into an enemy bunker. Here’s hoping Massive and Ubisoft apply the lessons from the first game to this one.

Forza Horizon 4

The Forza Horizon series dominates arcade racing, and the latest entry adds a new twist to the mix: seasons. As you race through “historical Britain” in Forza Horizon 4 the weather turns from falling leaves to falling snow and back to sunny weather. And maybe there’s motorcycles? That’d be cool.

In addition to the formal trailer above, we’ve also captured extended gameplay footage from our Forza Horizon 4 E3 demo. Check it out below.

Doom Eternal

Doom is coming back. That’s about all we know about Doom Eternal, though the phrase “hell on Earth” was tossed around, but that’s all we need to know. The new Doom kicked all sorts of ass. Hopefully Eternal focuses on the reboot’s strength—frenetic, fast-paced singleplayer action—rather than the multiplayer snoozefest that dominated id’s post-launch support for the game. Look to hear more at QuakeCon this summer.

Rage 2

Rage 2 basically looks a lot like Avalanche’s open-world Mad Max game from a few years ago, mixed with Doom’s super-agile shooting and tunes from party hard rocker Andrew W.K. That’s a hell of a combo, with a hell of a pedigree. Hopefully it turns out as fantastic as it looks in this gameplay trailer when it launches next spring.

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

No surprise here after Ubisoft teased it just a week or so ago: Assassin’s Creed is going to Ancient Greece in Odyssey. Like the superb Curse of the Pharaohs expansion for Origins, the new game looks like it’ll blend history and mythology for a more exciting setting.

The long gameplay demo below also touted the ability to change history with your actions—say, by sparing a thief instead of killing him. It looks pretty rudimentary compared to a full-fledged RPG, but could be interesting. It’s scheduled to release on October 5.

