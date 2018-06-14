News

Avoid overheating with this six-fan adjustable laptop cooling pad for under $12

Chill out

Contributor, PCWorld |

6fancoolingpad
Kingpeony
More like this

When you're crunching numbers or playing games on your laptop, you've got to keep that notebook cool. Right now, Amazon's got a great deal to keep your laptop from overheating. You can get a six-fan cooling pad for 15.6- and 17-inch gaming laptops for $11.70 with the checkout code ANPALG78.

While it obviously works with any compatible laptop, the design of it absolutely screams "gamer." It has six fans with illuminated blue LEDs, playing to today's trend towards colorful lighting.

The cooling pad has an adjustable stand with six different levels, and you can control how many fans are running at once: two, four, or six. There are two USB ports for connecting peripherals as well.

This pad is from a third-party retailer called Kingpeony, but it's fulfilled by Amazon, meaning if you have any problems it falls under Amazon's customer service policies. It also comes with an 18-month warranty.

We haven't tested this cooling pad, but based on the specs it could do with a few more USB ports. Still, for under $12 it's a great buy.

[Today's deal: Six-fan laptop cooling pad for 15.6- and 17-inch PCs for $11.70 with code ANPALG78 at Amazon.]

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon