Upgrade your PC peripherals for cheap in Amazon's huge one-day Logitech sale

Peripherals are how you communicate with your PC—the hardware you actually touch and hear and feel every day. The in-box ones that come with PCs usually aren’t the best, but Amazon’s huge one-day Logitech sale has all kinds of deals for upgrading your setup on the cheap.

If you’re looking to boost your sound system, the sale has some attractive speakers on offer. The Logitech Z523 is a cheap $50 upgrade to your PC audio today, down from a list price of $100. The 2.1 system (read: two speakers and a subwoofer) is easy to connect and able to fill a room with sound. For something even more immersive, the Logitech Z906 5.1 surround sound system is an all-time low of $200, down from a list price of $400. It offers theater-quality audio right in your own home, with THX-certified surround sound.

Mentioned in this article Logitech Speaker System Z523 with Subwoofer $49.99 MSRP $99.99 See it on Amazon

Plenty of Logitech’s popular mice and keyboards on sale, too. The MX Master wireless mouse is $50, down from a $100 list price. It features a contoured shape for maximum comfort, and its fine-tuned sensor will track even on glass. The MX Master lasts up to 40 days on a single charge. Gamers might want to check out the G302 Daedalus Prime, discounted to $17 from a list price of $50. It’s packing a sensor designed for high-speed tracking and six individually-programmable buttons. If you're looking to upgrade your keyboard and mouse together, the Logitech MK540 wireless combo is $25 today, down from its usual $60 price tag.

These deals are just the tip of the iceberg. Be sure to check out Amazon’s huge one-day Logitech blowout to see even more ways to upgrade your PC setup.