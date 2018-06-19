A Bluetooth speaker can set the mood for any summer party, but the good ones don't come cheap. But if you act fast today, you can get the awesome Ultimate Ears Megaboom for a low price of $140 on Amazon, down from a MSRP of $250.

We gave this speaker a strong 4 stars out of 5 and called it "the life of the party" for its versatility and weather-proof case. It can get loud, with 2.0-inch full-range drivers and dual 2.0 x 4.0-inch passive radiators providing enough oomph to fill any space from a living room to a big backyard. On that note, this speaker is built to go wherever you do, whether that's in a pool or a long hike: It can survive up to 30 minutes submerged in 3 feet of water and its battery life of up to 20 hours means it can keep pumping out jams as long as your party lasts.

Keep in mind that only the "Deep Radiance" rainbow-gradiant color is being offered at such a discount. But with a savings of over $100, this speaker is a killer deal. But if you want to explore other options, check out our roundup of the best Bluetooth speakers.

[Today's deal: Ultimate Ears Megaboom Bluetooth speaker for $140 on Amazon.]

This story, "Rock out this summer with $110 off the awesome Ultimate Ears Megaboom Bluetooth speaker" was originally published by TechHive .