It's a great day to upgrade your monitor for cheap

Newegg and Staples have some nice deals on monitors right now, especially if you're into gaming.

Your monitor is the window to your entire computing experience. More premium displays usually cost a pretty penny, but today’s a great day to upgrade your monitor on the cheap. Newegg’s gone wild with a “Coupon Frenzy” sale, and Staples is selling a 28-inch 4K monitor from Dell for more than half off.

First up, is an Acer 27-inch 1080p monitor with FreeSync for $162 with coupon code EMCPVEU23. The Acer GF276 has a 1 millisecond response time, and a 75Hz refresh rate. There are built-in two-watt speakers if you need audio in a pinch, too. 

Our second contestant is the 24-inch LG 24UD58-B 4K FreeSync monitor for $252 with coupon code EMCPVEU23, down from a MSRP of $350. It has a 5ms response time and a 60Hz refresh rate, as well as a bunch of extras like a gaming mode and LG’s Screen Split 2.0 feature with 14 options.

Newegg’s final monitor is the 29-inch LG 29UM69G-B 2560-by-1080 ultrawide FreeSync monitor for $198 with coupon code EMCPVEU23, just over $100 off its $300 sticker price. It has a 5ms response time and a 75Hz refresh rate. This LG monitor also has a game mode, black stabilizer, and the same Screen Split 2.0 as the earlier monitor.

Finally, Staples has the 28-inch Dell S2817Q 4K monitor for $235 with checkout code 62817, more than 50 percent off the display’s $500 MSRP. This monitor doesn’t have FreeSync like the others, but it does have that wonderful 3840-by-2160 resolution. It also has a 2ms response time and a 60Hz refresh rate.

