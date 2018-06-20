Follow along as we build a Twitch streaming PC!

You've seen us display the contents of our pockets, discuss our favorite adult beverages, and even use an installed CPU as a coaster during our live builds, but maybe that's still not personal enough for you. If that's the case, you'll want to tune into our new vlog series.

For our first project—a PC that can simultaneously play games and stream to Twitch—we're charting the entire process from start to finish. That includes everything from picking parts to configuring our choice of streaming software. Unlike our live builds, you'll get to follow us along this whole journey toward Internet stardom.

(Or, more likely, a resounding lack thereof. But it'll still be fun.)

Twitch streaming PC: Picking the parts!

In our first video, you get to peek at our lab as I hunt for and settle upon the components for the build. (For the record, those were honest shots of our working space...)

Up next: Getting everything in and unboxing it all. It's gonna get messier than a living room on Christmas morning.