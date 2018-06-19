Amazon’s one-day sale on this 27-inch iMac gets you glorious 5K Retina for $850 off

If you’ve been hankering for a good deal on a 5K iMac, Woot (via Amazon) has you covered. For today only, the clearance retailer is selling 2015’s 27-inch, 2TB iMac for $1450.00. The offer expires just before midnight Pacific on Tuesday.

This is a great deal on so many levels. First, this is for a new 2015 iMac, and Apple sells the same model refurbished for $650 more, at $2100. Second, the newer 2017 iMac with a 2TB Fusion Drive will set you back $2,300 on Apple.com for a nice (but not $850 nice) bump in processor and graphics performance.

The biggest differences between the 2015 and 2017 5K iMac models are the processor and the GPU. Woot’s 2015 iMac comes with a quad-core 3.3GHz “Skylake” Core i5-6500, while the current 2TB iMac has the quad-core, 3.8GHz “Kaby Lake” Core i5-7600K. It’s a very modest one-generation processor upgrade. For GPUs, the 2015 iMac includes a 2GB AMD Radeon R9 M395, and the newer model has AMD Radeon Pro 580 with 8GB of video memory.

Beyond those two key points, you get a similar rig. The deal version comes with a 2TB Fusion Drive, 8GB of RAM (the newer models have slightly faster memory), and a glorious 27-inch display with 5120-by-2880 resolution. There are also two Thunderbolt 2 ports (new versions use Thunderbolt 3), four USB 3.0 ports, and mini DisplayPort.

Our review of the smaller 21.5-inch iMac lists a single flaw: “Unimpressive performance boost over comparable 2015 model.” Saving $850 on this deal seems like a no-brainer.

[Today’s deal: 27-inch Apple iMac late 2015 for $1450 at Amazon.]