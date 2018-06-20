Opinion

The Full Nerd ep. 56: Intel and AMD's CPU Core Wars go nuclear, the best PC games of E3

We go deep on the hottest new hardware and the games you'll play on it

Intel and AMD's Core Wars go nuclear, the PC at E3, and more | The Full Nerd Ep. 56
Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC hardware topics. Today's show covers the continued saga between Intel and AMD CPUs, and we dive into the hottest PC games of E3 2018.
Intel and AMD's Core Wars go nuclear, the PC at E3, and more | The Full Nerd Ep. 56
In this episode of the Full Nerd, Gordon Mah UngBrad ChacosHayden Dingman, and Adam Patrick Murray go deep on the escalating CPU Core Wars and what PC gamers need to know about from E3 2018. On tap:

If you missed it before, we sat down with AMD computing boss Jim Anderson to go deep on Threadripper 2’s genesis during Computex. Check it out if you haven’t had a chance yet!

