Go grab the GTX 1080 Mini for $500 at Amazon before the price shoots back up

Thanks to cryptocurrency madness, great deals on graphics cards are hard to come by. But if you ask fast, you can get the Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 Mini for $500 on Amazon today. Did we say great deal? We meant MSRP. But still, we saw this price in late May, and for the past three weeks since the price has bounced between $530 and $545. So it's a deal in that you're not paying $30 to $45 more than the retail price.

This shrunk-down powerhouse is great for anyone with a PC, whether you're rocking a mini-ITX case or a standard tower. A GTX 1080 delivers 60 frames per second gaming or higher at 1440p with graphics on ultra for recent AAA games, and you can also get some good gaming performance on 4K displays.

At this writing, Amazon was selling out of its 1080 Mini stock fairly fast, but it should still accept backorders after it sells out.

[Today's deal: Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 Mini for $500 on Amazon.]