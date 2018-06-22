The Intergalactic Steam Summer Sale: 15 great picks for under $5

Steam's annual Summer Sale certainly isn't as monumental an event as it was a decade ago, but it's easy to forget it's still full of great deals. Like, a lot of them, and more every year as Steam fills up with games.

To wit: There are currently 26 thousand games (and DLC and et cetera) on sale on Steam, from now until July 5, and 14 thousand of those cost less than $5. Lots and lots of trash, sure, but also a surprising number of rich and deep experiences you can pick up for the cost of a cheap lunch. We've grabbed some of the better ones.