Smart bulbs add convenience and control to your home lighting system, and right now one of our favorites is on sale on Amazon.The Philips Hue White Ambiance A19 starter kit is $120 today, down from a list price of $150 and the lowest price since December of last year.

In our review, we called the A19 “the bulb to beat,” noting that its compatibility with many smart home systems, as well as its place among many interconnectable Philips offerings, make it a versatile and responsive pick. Its temperature adjustability, which allows you to choose from 50,000 shades of white/yellowish light, ensures the lighting will be right no matter what room you use it in. In addition, these smart bulbs are easily controllable via the recently updated Philips Hue app, where you’ll be able to set schedules, control away from home, and more.

This starter kit comes with four bulbs and a bridge that is used to connect your bulbs to Wi-Fi and other devices. If four bulbs aren’t quite enough, you can buy more for an additional $30 a piece.

This story, "Make your bulbs brighter with $30 off the Philips Hue White Ambiance starter kit" was originally published by TechHive .