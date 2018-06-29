Feature

Watch us give our RetroPie console a whole new look

The new case has functional buttons!

RetroPie build update: We switched cases!
The Nintendo NES Classic is back on shelves, so we revisited our Raspberry Pi-based RetroPie emulator from last year and updated it with an NES-themed case.
Nintendo re-released the NES Classic today, but despite the immediate shortages (again), we’re sitting pretty. We might have built our Raspberry Pi-powered emulator in September to play Super Nintendo games, but it plays original Nintendo games equally well.

So to celebrate the current attention being lavished on classic gaming, we’ve swapped out our SNES-themed case for an NES-themed one. It’s not a purely cosmetic update, either—the new case offers a couple of features we didn’t have before. You can catch all the details in the video, and if you get the urge to build your own RetroPie system, check out our primer that walks you through the process from start to finish. We even have suggestions for the best retro-console cases to house your Raspberry Pi, too.

