Best Raspberry Pi gaming cases

The NES Classic relaunches today, and by the looks of it, it’s selling out almost as quickly as in 2016. Of course, for Raspberry Pi fans, that’s not an issue—it’s easy to put the tiny, affordable line of computers to work as retro-gaming consoles. Building your own RetroPie emulation console allows you to play Atari, NES, Nintendo 64, and PlayStation 1 games (and more) on a single system, and in crisp HD to boot.

To go the final mile with a RetroPie system, you can dress up your little computer in a variety of retro-console cases. The ones we’ve found are some of the best available, though be warned: They invoke incredibly warm and fuzzy feelings.