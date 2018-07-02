A good home security system provides elevated safety and peace of mind to a home, and right now one of our favorites, Netgear's Arlo Pro 2, is on sale on Amazon for $483. That's a steep discount off the list price of $680 and the lowest we've seen it.

This system comes with three cameras, which record wirelessly in 1080p. Two-way audio and night vision capabilities provide a full picture of your home day and night, while weather resistance means this system will work outdoors as well as indoors. You can power it either with its rechargeable batteries or by plugging it in. You can also customize motion detection and play back activity three seconds before suspicious events.

We called the two-pack version of this system the best indoor home security camera and gave it 4.5 stars out of 5 for its indoor/outdoor use, controlled motion capture zones, and flexibility of power source. For more options, check out our roundup of the best home security cameras.

[Today's deal: Netgear Arlo Pro 2 smart home security system]

This story, "Lock down your home with $200 off Netgear's Arlo Pro 2 smart home security system" was originally published by TechHive .