Stock up on Philips Hue Color Ambiance bulbs and floodlights with 20% off at Amazon

Lighting might be the easiest way to start a smart home, but upgrading all of your bulbs can quickly add up, especially if you want to add color to your rooms. Today’s the day to stock up: Amazon is selling Philips’ most popular Hue White and Color Ambiance smart bulbs, the A19 standard LED and BR30 flood light, for $40 each, a savings of 20 percent. It’s not quite the lowest price we’ve ever seen, but it’s a great deal.

Philips Hue bulbs are leaders in smart home lighting for a reason: They’re longer lasting, more versatile, and more expandable than most of their competitors. With support for all three voice assistants—Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa—as well as a recently updated app that lets you easily set up scenes, location awareness, and timers for your entire system, the Hue bulbs are tough to beat at any price. And with 16 million colors to choose from, you’ll be sure to find the right hue for your mood.

We named the Philips Hue the best color LED smart bulb in our review roundup, but there’s one catch: You’ll need a Hue Bridge to make sure they all work together. If you need one, Amazon is running a sale on that too.

[Today's deal: Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart LED A19 bulb and Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance BR30 floodlight]

