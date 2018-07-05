Amazon's selling the 1TB WD Blue 3D NAND for less than $200 today

Whenever there's a really good deal on an SSD you can always count on PCWorld to remind you this is the single best upgrade you can give a PC. Today, we've got a great deal on one of our favorite drives: Amazon's got the 1TB WD Blue 3D NAND SSD for $199. That's $30 off its most recent price, and the all-time historical low for this SSD.

The WD Blue 3D NAND earned honorable mention as "the best SSD for most people" in our round-up of the best SSDs of 2018. Bear in mind that this SSD will only work in your PC if it can accept M.2 form factors, and it also uses the SATA III interface instead of the speedier and more cutting edge NVMe. Still, most users should be plenty happy with this SSD packing a ton of storage into a small and speedy package.

When we reviewed the WD Blue 3D last November we were impressed that the write speeds didn't really drop as they tend to do with other TLC NAND SSDs. It was also a great value at the time for more than $300, and just a few months later that value is off the charts at $199.

[Today's deal: 1TB WD Blue 3D NAND SSD for $199 at Amazon.]