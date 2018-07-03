Here's all 21 free games available through Twitch for Prime Day

Heads up, gamers: Amazon is doling out freebies as well as discounts this year for Amazon Prime Day. Twitch, which Amazon acquired for $970 million in 2014, has begun giving away 21 games to its Prime members in celebration of the big event.

The giveaway will roll out on a daily basis, with new titles available each day until July 18. Most games are claimable for a few days at a time, but several offerings can be snagged during a bigger window of time. Each title will appear on the Twitch Prime page when it's ready for download.

Only Twitch Prime members can download the games, which you automatically qualify as if you're signed up for Amazon Prime. (You will, however, need to link your Twitch account to your Amazon Prime account.) Non-Prime members can sign up for a 30-day trial to sample Prime benefits, get access to Prime Day deals, and take advantage of the giveaway.

Here are all 21 games that you'll get, with their dates of availability:

July 2 - 4: Pillars of Eternity Definitive Edition

Pillars of Eternity Definitive Edition July 3 - Aug 2: Metal Slug 3

Metal Slug 3 July 3 - Aug 2: The Last Blade

The Last Blade July 3 - Aug 2: Twinkle Star Sprites

Twinkle Star Sprites July 3 - 4: QUBE2

QUBE2 July 4 - 11: Battle Chef Brigade

Battle Chef Brigade July 5 - 12: Manual Samuel

Manual Samuel July 6 - 13: GoNNER

GoNNER July 7 - 14: Next Up Hero

Next Up Hero July 8 - 14: Uurnong Uurnlimited

Uurnong Uurnlimited July 9 - 15: Hue

Hue July 10 - 16: Deponia Doomsday

Deponia Doomsday July 11 - 17: Observer

Observer July 12 - 18: Tacoma

Tacoma July 13 - 26: The Bridge

The Bridge July 14 - 27: Brutal Legend

Brutal Legend July 15 - 21: The Red Strings Club

The Red Strings Club July 16 - 18: Tyranny

Tyranny July 17 - 31: Broken Age

Broken Age July 18 - 31: The Framed Collection

The Framed Collection July 18 - 31: Serial Cleaner

Some of the newer titles on the list are Battle Chef Brigade, Observer, and Tacoma. Observer in particular is a great freebie to snag, if you don't already own it—we rated it a solid 4 out of 5, while Tacoma received 3.5 out of 5. Twitch also announced that some of its top streamers will be playing the games as they arrive.

Amazon Prime Day's 36-hour bonanza of discounts goes into full swing on July 16. Stay tuned for more news on Prime Day deals in the lead-up to the event; in the meanwhile, you can read up on the details and get preparation tips, as well as peruse the first batch of pre-event deals.