Get A Lifetime Of 2TB Cloud Storage From Zoolz For Just $45

Cloud storage is a valuable thing, but most solutions today charge exorbitant rates for even the most barebones of storage plans. However, there's still hope for those looking to move files off their quickly filling hard drives. Utilizing tiered storage options, Zoolz Cloud Storage makes it possible to move your data to the Cloud without hamstringing your checking account. Right now, you can get a lifetime of 1TB Instant Vault and 1TB of Cold Storage with Zoolz for only $44.95.

While there's no shortage of cloud storage providers out there, few can match what Zoolz brings to the table:

Easy of Use: No IT wizard to use Zoolz required. The intuitive system is easy to learn and execute, and Zoolz has a dedicated support team should you need it. You simply kick back and let Zoolz run in the background and during off hours.

Faster Backup: Backup everything—your laptop, external drives, network (NAS), and hard drives. This means all of your photos, videos and personal documents are securely protected.

Advanced Premium Security: To protect your business against data loss, everything is encrypted with military-grade encryption. Plus, you get unlimited file versioning, allowing you to archive historical versions of the same file.

Save Money: With this offer, you'll reduce your operational costs. Backup everything into a secure archival cloud that you can always access.

With 1TB of Instant Vault and 1TB of Cold Storage from Zoolz, you'll have a significantly affordable place to safely store voluminous amounts of data that rarely gets revisited, as well as a home for 1TB of data you need to access regularly.

This Zoolz Cloud Storage subscription would normally cost $3,600, but you can save more than 90% off the usual price when you sign up today. Join now, and you'll only have to pay $44.95 for a lifetime of secure cloud storage from Zoolz.