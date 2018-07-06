Newegg's got an EVGA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti SC Gaming for $180 right now

Consider this your weekly reminder that we are still in the end throes of the graphics card crisis. That means sometimes the sales drop down to the original MSRP, and sometimes they get closer than before—like today’s deal. Right now, Newegg’s got the EVGA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti SC Gaming for $180 with code EMCPWPV24.

While that's still $40 more than its $139 MSRP, it's about $30 cheaper than the next lowest price you'll find right now and the same price Amazon offered during the retailer’s PC hardware sale back in April. Newegg says its sale ends on Thursday, July 12.

The card is rocking 4GB of 128-bit GDDR5 video memory, 768 CUDA Cores, a core clock of 1354MHz, and a boost of 1468MHz. For ports, it’s got one DVI-D, one HDMI 2.0b, and one DisplayPort 1.4.

This is the same 1050 Ti we reviewed when Nvidia released the graphics card back in late 2016. We really liked it at the time, and you can expect some great 1080p gaming with this card. If you need 1440p, 4K, or VR you’ll need to level up. As a 1080p budget card, however, it’s hard to go wrong with the 1050 Ti.

And if you’re buying the 1050 Ti as one of the components of your new PC build, also check out this Fractal Design MicroATX Mini Tower for $61 with code 705MQTYS30.

[Today’s deal: EVGA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti SC Gaming for $180 with code EMCPWPV24 at Newegg]