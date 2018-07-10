Watch The Full Nerd ep. 58 live at 1:30 p.m. ET: We're giving away ultra-rare AMD swag!

The Full Nerd is a video talk show where technology enthusiasts come together to explore, celebrate, and generally geek out on cool PC hardware technology, from CPUs to GPUs to extreme laptops and desktops—and all the tech in between. We’re shooting the 58th episode today, answering the questions you need to know and giving away the swag you want to own. On tap:

Should you buy a new GPU right now?

Should you buy a new CPU right now?

Reader Q&A

We’ll also pick the winner of a 2nd-gen Threadripper “Heavy Metal tour” t-shirt signed by AMD CEO Lisa Su and computing and graphics chief Jim Anderson! Get your entries in now if you haven’t already, and brush up on your knowledge by watching our detailed 2nd-gen Threadripper interview with Jim Anderson below while you wait for us to go live today.

Speaking of which, tune in at 1:30 p.m. Eastern / 10:30 a.m. Pacific on any of the platforms below to join the discussion as it happens.

