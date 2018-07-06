Google's original Pixel and Pixel XL phones are discounted by hundreds of dollars now

Google's Pixel and Pixel XL phones have been top performers since their debut in 2016. Now their smarts and functionality are available for killer deals.

A 32GB carrier-unlocked Pixel is available on B&H for $330. Google's original Pixel was a very expensive Android phone when it came out, and this discount is a huge savings of $320 off its list price. The Pixel comes equipped with a 5-inch, 1920x1080 Full HD AMOLED display with a retina-style image quality comparable to the best phones around.

A lot has been said about the Pixel 2's camera quality, but the original Pixel phone's camera is still one of the best you can buy. The specs include a 12.3MP rear-facing camera and an 8MP wide-angle front-facing camera for capturing high-quality photo and video. But Google's processing prowess is the star of the show here, and you also get unlimited storage of full-sized images taken with your Pixel on Google Drive.

This phone also has solid battery life. When using its included fast charger, you can get up to seven hours of power on a 15-minute charge, thanks to a 2,770mAh battery.

If you're looking for a bigger display and an even steeper discount, you can also get a Certified Refurbished 128GB Pixel XL on Amazon for $278. This is the 5.5-inch cousin to the Pixel, offering a good additional chunk of screen real estate, and equal quality in every other way.

[Today's deals: Google Pixel for $330 on B&H, Google Pixel XL (refurbished) for $278 on Amazon]