There are a lot of Bluetooth speakers out there, and it can be hard to cut through all the noise. Amazon makes it easy today with this killer deal on Anker's super popular, well-reviewed SoundCore 2. Right now it's on sale for $28, the lowest price we've ever seen and a sharp discount from its usual price of $42. Like most of the deals this week, you need to be a Prime member to get that price.

This portable Bluetooth speaker is currently sitting at 4.6 stars out of 5 on Amazon with nearly 2,500 user reviews. What makes it so popular? For one, it offers 24 hours of play time, which lets you keep the music pumping all day long. It also has dual drivers built to deliver 12 watts of high-quality sound and BassUp technology that gives your music that extra kick. And it's also rated for IPX5 water resistance, so a little rain won't stop the music.

We tried this speaker too, and—no surprise—we liked it a lot. We gave it 3.5 stars out of 5 for its compact size, great sound, and lengthy playtime. And if you're looking for something with a little more oomph, check out out roundup of the best Bluetooth speakers.

This story, "Pump up your summer parties with this killer Prime deal on Anker's SoundCore 2 Bluetooth speaker" was originally published by TechHive .