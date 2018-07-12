RAVPower wireless chargers are dirt-cheap in Amazon Prime's sale—and these codes save more

A good fast wireless charger can add speed and convenience to your battery boost. Right now, RAVPower has several wireless chargers on sale at steep discounts as a one-day Amazon Prime deal of the day—and the company supplied us with codes to make them even cheaper.

First up, RAVPower’s $38 10W Qi fast wireless charger can be yours for $23 with the code RAVPC066. It normally costs $38. This flat charger’s LED battery indicator helps you know the charging status of your device. It also features a non-slip coating so your phone won’t slide around.

The RAVPower 2 coils 7.5W wireless charging stand is discounted to $32 from a regular price of $46, and the code RAVPC069 brings it down to $28. This angled stand, like the others on this list, features fast charging speeds and built-in temperature control for worry-free charging.

Finally, the RAVPower 10400mAh wireless portable charger typically costs $66 but it’s just $40 with the code RAVPB080. This charger will boost your battery on the go while still featuring the fast speeds you can expect from the rest of the list.

If you’re looking for non-wireless charging capabilities on the go, check out our roundup of the best portable USB chargers.