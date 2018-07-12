Pay what you want for 35 hours of professional Python training

Whether you're an aspiring programmer or a seasoned pro, you'd be remiss to leave Python out of your programming repertoire. Amazingly versatile and famed for its user-friendliness, Python is a staple in many a coder's toolbox, and it's even become a driving force in a host of today's AI and machine learning innovations. If you want to future-proof your coding skillset, you can do so for a price you get to choose with the Pay What You Want: Total Python Machine Learning Bundle.

Here's how the deal works: Simply pay what you want, and you'll instantly unlock one of the collection's eight courses. Beat the average price paid, and you'll get the remaining seven at no extra charge.

Here are some course highlights:

An Introduction To Machine Learning And NLP in Python: Explore the technologies that power self-driving cars, Siri, and other artificial intelligence.

An Easy Introduction To AI And Deep Learning: Using TensorFlow, this course will show you how to build learning models and explore artificial intelligence.

An Easy Introduction To Machine Learning Using Scikit-Learn: Explore how to help computers accurately predict outcomes.

An Easy Introduction To Recommendation Systems: Using Python, you’ll discover how to design and implement recommendation systems and learn the different ways they curate content.

Choose your price, and you can start pioneering tomorrow's AI innovations with the Pay What You Want: Total Python Machine Learning Bundle.