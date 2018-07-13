News

Watch us unbox Maingear's F131, a glorious hot rod of a gaming rig

Gordon Ung unboxes a luxurious version of the Maingear F131, with top-tier hardware and artistic touches galore.

Senior Editor, PCWorld |

Hardware & Accessories
Maingear F131 unboxing
More like this

Few computers inspiring drooling as much as the fully kitted-out flagship systems by boutique PC builders. The fire-breathing hot rod of a rig that just showed up in our labs is so gorgeous we just had to share it.

The Maingear F131 Gordon unboxes above packs Intel’s 18-core Intel Core i9-7980X behemoth, scads of RGB illuminated G.Skill Trident Z memory, and not one but two GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics cards. But hardware aside, it’s the artistry that steals the show. This F131 comes equipped with Maingear’s flashy yet functional Apex cooling system, which marries various EK Waterblocks with hardline metal tubing and a huge acrylic block that looks damned fine while working as the liquid reservoir. A fancy custom paint job and red PSU extension cables complete the premium look. The F131 packs customizable RGB LEDs throughout to put all its glorious hardware in a literal spotlight.

Stay tuned to PCWorld for Gordon’s detailed impressions of the Maingear F131 in the future. For now, just sit back and enjoy the show. Consider yourself warned: If you’re in-office, this level of computer porn may be NSFW.

