Best Amazon Echo and Fire TV deals for Prime Day 2018

Alexa-driven gadgets are getting major price drops as Amazon battles to own voice-activated home control.

With Google Home and Apple HomePod gaining ground in the smart speaker space, it looks like Amazon wants to cement its popularity in the U.S. with some major price drops for the Echo Look, Echo Show, and Echo Dot. Echo savings range from 40% to 50%, and two Fire TV devices are on sale as well. 

Of course, you’ll need Amazon Prime to realize these deals (go here to sign up). You may also consider our suggestions for getting a short-term Prime membership for free.

We’ve done extensive testing of all Amazon Echo devices and have given Editors’ Choice awards to the Show and Dot for vastly different reasons. So read our reviews to make sure you purchase the best Alexa device for you. We haven’t yet tested the Echo Look—an Alexa-driven camera that serves as a “style assistant”—but it sure looks intriguing, and is being discounted 50%. Now here are all deals...

Finally, if you’re looking for more Amazon device deals, go to this Amazon page that showcases all Amazon-built Prime Day offerings.

