News

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on fitness trackers and smartwatches

Slim your waist not your wallet.

Staff Writer, PCWorld |

fitbit versa flowers
Michael Simon/IDG
More like this
Table of Contents
Show More

While Prime Day is a great chance to grab a cheap TV, PC, or DVD set, it’s also a good excuse to get the tools you need to get in shape. Amazon is running a few awesome deals on fitness trackers to help Prime members on the road to their workout goals, and we’ve collected the best ones here:

Fitbit Alta HR

fitbit alta hr primary Fitbit/Thinkstock

If you’re looking for something a little simpler, Fitbit’s Alta HR might fit the bill. Even with a slim design, it still brings a heart-rate sensor, sleep tracking, full fitness tracking, and 7-day battery life, as well as notifications and call alerts. It retails for $150, but Amazon is selling it today in black, blue, coral, or fuchsia for just $90. We’ve previously seen it as low as $99, so this is an incredible deal.

Garmin vivofit 4

Garmin’s vivofit 4 is a unique fitness tracker that trades sensors for battery life. You won’t find GPS, NFC, or a heart rate sensor, but you will get step tracking, sleep monitoring, and water resistance, but the best part of the vivofit 4 is its battery life: not a week, not a month, but a full year of fitness monitoring without needing to give it a charge. Normally selling for $80, Amazon has is on sale today for just $60, the best price we’ve seen so far.

Fossil Q Series watch

Women might want to check out the Q Venture (Gen 3) for $153, a 40 percent savings. The 42mm watchface looks like a traditional timepiece, and is powered by Wear OS for music, fitness, and notifications, and feature all-day battery life.

Models with stainless steel bands are available, too, but for an additional $12.

We’ll be updating this post through Prime Day as new deals become available, so be sure to keep checking back.

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Michael Simon covers all things mobile for PCWorld and Macworld. You can usually find him with his nose buried in a screen. The best way to yell at him is on Twitter.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon