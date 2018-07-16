Best Amazon Prime Day deals on fitness trackers and smartwatches

While Prime Day is a great chance to grab a cheap TV, PC, or DVD set, it’s also a good excuse to get the tools you need to get in shape. Amazon is running a few awesome deals on fitness trackers to help Prime members on the road to their workout goals, and we’ve collected the best ones here:

Fitbit Alta HR

Fitbit/Thinkstock

If you’re looking for something a little simpler, Fitbit’s Alta HR might fit the bill. Even with a slim design, it still brings a heart-rate sensor, sleep tracking, full fitness tracking, and 7-day battery life, as well as notifications and call alerts. It retails for $150, but Amazon is selling it today in black, blue, coral, or fuchsia for just $90Remove non-product link. We’ve previously seen it as low as $99, so this is an incredible deal.

Garmin vivofit 4

Garmin’s vivofit 4 is a unique fitness tracker that trades sensors for battery life. You won’t find GPS, NFC, or a heart rate sensor, but you will get step tracking, sleep monitoring, and water resistance, but the best part of the vivofit 4 is its battery life: not a week, not a month, but a full year of fitness monitoring without needing to give it a charge. Normally selling for $80, Amazon has is on sale today for just $60Remove non-product link, the best price we’ve seen so far.

Fossil Q Series watch

Women might want to check out the Q Venture (Gen 3) for $153, a 40 percent savings. The 42mm watchface looks like a traditional timepiece, and is powered by Wear OS for music, fitness, and notifications, and feature all-day battery life.

Models with stainless steel bands are available, too, but for an additional $12.

We’ll be updating this post through Prime Day as new deals become available, so be sure to keep checking back.