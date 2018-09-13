Nvidia GeForce RTX: Every game that supports real-time ray tracing and Deep Learning Super Sampling

Nvidia’a boundary-pushing GeForce RTX 2070, RTX 2080, and RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards are brimming with fancy new tech that promises to support fancy new gaming capabilities. Foremost among those feats is real-time ray tracing, the ultra-difficult realistic lighting technology that gives Nvidia’s new cards their “RTX” moniker. The RTX cards also support Deep Learning Super-Sampling (DLSS), a fresh Nvidia super-sampling method that puts the AI tensors cores embedded within the GPUs to work.

Now, we know which PC games will support them—a crucial step, since all the luxurious tech in the world means nothing if games don’t actually tap into it. (Witness the awesome simultaneous multi-projection tech that debuted with the GTX 1080 and mostly went nowhere.) But good news! Both real-time ray tracing and DLSS will debut with a solid backing, as made clear by Nvidia’s games partner announcement.

Here is every PC game that will support real-time ray tracing and DLSS. I’ll embed trailers of the games in action in the few places it’s possible.

Editor’s note: This article originally published on August 21, 2018, but was updated to add nine games revealed at GTC Japan with DLSS support.

PC games that will support real-time ray tracing

Battlefield V

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Control

Enlisted

Justice

Atomic Heart

JX3

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

Metro Exodus

ProjectDH from Nexon’s devCAT Studio

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

PC games that will support Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia didn’t go into fine detail about how DLSS works, saying only that it’s “DLSS uses the power of deep learning and AI to train the GPU to render crisp game images while running up to 2x faster than previous generation GPUs using conventional anti-aliasing techniques today.” The demo onstage during CEO Jensen Huang’s demo looked damned impressive, though. It starts at the 46 minute mark in the video below.

Here’s every game currently scheduled to include Nvidia DLSS support. (Why hello, PUBG!)

Ark: Survival Evolved

Atomic

Dauntless

Final Fantasy XV

Fractured Lands

Hitman 2

Islands of Nyne

Justice

JX3

Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Remnant: From the Ashes

Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

The Forge Arena

We Happy Few

Darksiders III

Deliver Us The Moon: Fortuna

Fear the Wolves

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

KINETIK

Outpost Zero

Overkill’s The Walking Dead

SCUM

Stormdivers

Full disclosure: Because Nvidia would provide GeForce RTX information only via an in-person briefing in Cologne, Germany, with no alternative venue in the United States or by virtual means, we accepted the company’s offer to pay for my flight and hotel services in order to get the story.