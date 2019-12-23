Best Samsung Galaxy Note 9 cases: Top picks in every style

If you’ve decided to spend $1,000 or more on a Galaxy Note 9, one thing is certain: You’re going to need a case. With a 6.4-inch display and an all-glass design, the Note 9 is basically an accident waiting to happen. Use our list of the best cases to find the right one for you and keep your phone in pristine condition.

Update 12/23/19: Added the Speck Presidio Grip, Incipio NGP, and ArmadilloTek Vanguard cases.

Best transparent Galaxy Note 9 cases

The Galaxy Note 9 comes in two colors—lilac purple and ocean blue—that are gorgeous enough to show off. That’s why a sturdy clear case is the Note 9’s best friend.

ESR Glass Back MSRP $25.99 See it on Price: $26

Colors: Black, clear, white

Wireless charging support: Yes

Why we love it: ESR’s Glass Back Case is made of three parts: the frame, base, and a piece of tempered glass. When assembled, the Glass Back case provides a rigid back plate with a soft bumper, both of which should be sturdy enough to protect your phone from an occasional drop. ESR touts the back glass as being scratch-proof, and in our own testing, which consisted of running a pocketknife blade over the back, it impressively lived up to its claims. However, since it's made of glass, it's still a little slippery—but not nearly as much as a naked Note 9. The ESR Glass Back is our current pick for best transparent Galaxy Note 9 case. Presidio Stay Clear MSRP $44.95 See it on Price: $45

Colors: Clear

Wireless charging support: Yes

Why we love it: Simple is as simple does. The Speck Presidio Stay Clear has no patterns, no colorful bumpers, and no ridged markings of any kind. It's just a protective case designed to show off the look of your Note 9. The reinforced corners and inflexible sides will add a bit of extra bulk to your Note 9, but if you want all-over protection without changing the look of your Note 9, this is the way to go. ESR Soft TPU MSRP $10.99 See it on Price: $11

Colors: Black, clear

Wireless charging support: Yes

Why we love it: Unlike the company’s Glass Back case, the Soft case is made of flexible TPU from top to bottom. It still lets the Note 9's design shine, though, while adding a little extra class with a subtle pattern on the inside of the case. The Soft Case’s cutouts for things like the S Pen or charging port allow for easy access, and the button covers stick out just far enough to make it easy to press. Because the case is made of such soft and flexible material, it’s natural to think it's flimsy and cheap. It's not. Rather, it’s an inexpensive case that should do well to protect your phone against short drops. LifeProof Next $80.00 MSRP $80.00 See it on Best Buy Price: $80

Colors: Clear

Wireless charging support: Yes

Why we love it: LifeProof's mission statement is right in its name—the Next case will protect your phone against virtually anything, be it drops, dirt, dust, or snow. The two-layer design requires a special key to unlock, so once it's on, you won't experience any accidental slippage when it's in your pocket. The black or pink bumpers around add a nice touch to the otherwise clear case, and the ultra clicky buttons mean you won't accidentally summon Bixby when the phone's in your bag. Spigen Liquid Crystal MSRP $19.99 See it on Price: $20

Colors: Clear

Wireless charging support: Yes

Why we love it: The Spigen Liquid Crystal is a slim, clear case that covers the basics. It offers a reasonable grip on the sides of the phone, the buttons provide a reassuring click when pressed, and the S Pen is easy to remove. Spigen also includes a lens wipe inside the case to clean it if it gets discolored. (We didn't have any issues in our short time with it, but it's something to keep in mind if this case is calling your name.) Case-Mate Sheer Crystal MSRP $34.99 See it on Price: $35

Colors: Clear

Wireless charging support: Yes

Why we love it: Case-Mate’s Sheer Crystal case has a similar look to its gorgeous Waterfall case, but it ditches the glitter and liquid inside it for a cleaner, more uniform appearance. The clear housing has pieces of embedded “twinkling glass crystal” that give your Note an elegant appearance. As with the rest of Case-Mate’s decorated cases, the Sheer Crystal case will protect your device from a 10-foot drop. Like other Case-Mate cases, the buttons have a metallic covering that gives them a premium feel, though we had some issues with the Bixby button being triggered more often than usual, but Samsung is reportedly working on an option to turn it off in a future Note update.

Best shell Galaxy Note 9 cases

Simple, sturdy, and stylish, our favorite shell cases will protect your Note 9 and accentuate its good looks.

Speck Presidio Pro $44.99 MSRP $44.99 See it on Speck Price: $45

Colors: Black, red

Wireless charging support: Yes

Why we love it: A new addition to the stalwart Speck line, the Presidio Pro case possesses the sleek elegance of the company's other cases. With an untextured, lightly grippy back and reinforced corners, this case is slim and feels almost like leather in your hand. Speck says it also has "anti-microbial protection," but we're recommending it for how good it looks and how smooth it feels. The Speck Presidio Pro is our current pick for best shell Galaxy Note 9 case. Spigen Neo Hybrid MSRP $34.99 See it on Price: $35

Colors: Gunmetal, black, burgundy, silver, blue

Wireless charging support: Yes

Why we love it: The Spigen NEO Hybrid mixes things up with a two-tone look: A metal-like strip provides a contrasting color to the plastic housing. It’s not a traditional bumper, but it sure looks and acts like one. The back of the case is texturized, giving you something to grip onto when holding it. But our favorite feature is the removable bumper, so you can switch up the look of the case with ease. ESR Kikko MSRP $10.99 See it on Price: $12

Colors: Black

Wireless charging support: Yes

Why we love it: The ESR Kikko case for the Galaxy Note 9 may be all black, but it's far from boring. A classy geometric pattern on the back adds polish to its design—and provides a nice grip when holding your phone, too. The case is easy to put on and take off, and a lip extends around its entire perimeter. The latter feature may allow dust to creep in, however, so periodically taking the Kikko case off and wipe down your phone could become necessary. Spigen Liquid Air MSRP $19.99 See it on Price: $20

Colors: Black

Wireless charging support: Yes

Why we love it: For an understated look, Spigen uses its signature all-over triangle pattern on the back of the Liquid Air to break up the all-black exterior. The case itself is flexible, slim, and grippy without adding any extra bulk. In fact, the case is so thin that it's extremely easy to remove, so you'll be able to clean it when debris inevitably gets between it and your Note 9. Yet despite its slender profile, the Liquid Air boasts some of the best buttons on a Note 9 case. Samsung Silicone Cover $40.00 MSRP $40.00 See it on Samsung Price: $40

Colors: Black, blue, white, purple

Wireless charging support: Yes

Why we love it: Sometimes the best cases are the simplest. Smooth to the touch yet not at all slippery, the Samsung SIlicone Cover provides decent protection for your phone without adding too much bulk and gives it an elegant, luxurious feel. It won't turn any heads or win any awards, but it's an attractive, dependable case that will keep your Note safe from bumps and bruises. Poetic Karbon Shield MSRP $9.95 See it on Price: $10

Colors: Black

Wireless charging support: Yes

Why we love it: Poetic's Karbon Shield case isn't fancy, but it has three important things we look for: good looks, strong protection, and low cost. The phone snaps in with ease, all ports line up, and the buttons feels solid. There's also a carbon-fiber design on the back of the case that adds texture and grip. For $10, you'll have a hard time finding a cheaper case that looks this attractive. Tech 21 Evo Check MSRP $44.95 See it on Price: $45

Colors: Orchid, smokey black, ultra violet

Wireless charging support: Yes

Why we love it: Tech21's Evo Check case isn't anything fancy, but its design checks all the boxes. It has a soft rubber feel to it, is easy to grip, and comes with an interesting pattern on its backside. The perimeter of the case also tightly hugs the sides of the Note 9 for a secure fit and the prevention of dust and debris sneaking in. This shell should be good enough to protect against a bout of butterfingers. MNML Case MSRP $19.99 See it on Price: $15

Colors: Black, white

Wireless charging support: Yes

Why we love it: MNML, pronounced minimal, has made a name for itself in providing scratch-and-dent protection with the thinnest case possible. Its Note 9 case is no different: The MNML Case won't add any bulk to your phone while protecting the back from wear and tear and the occasional drop. Of course you’re not going to get the same level of protection from more robust cases, but if you're the kind of person who wants to use a case but also hates using a case, the MNML Case may be the perfect one for you. Urban Armor Gear Plyo Series MSRP $39.95 See it on Price: $40

Colors: Clear, red

Wireless charging support: Yes

Why we love it: If you’re looking for a case that offers solid protection without excessive bulk, UAG's Plyo line is for you. The Plyo cases are a cross between a protective rugged case and a slim shell case that focuses on protecting the most likely places for damage: your phone's corners. The crimson red color might be a bit overwhelming for some (and it doesn't really match the Note 9's colors), but the clear case really lets your Note 9’s design shine through. Incipio NGP See it on Price: $20

Colors: Clear, red, black

Why we love it: The NGP case from Incipio is a classic that you can buy for any phone. And what we love about it on the others applies here too. It’s got a two-tone soft shell case that deftly blends two similar shades to break up the overall look. For example, the clear case we tested has a frosted piece at the bottom that completely changes the phone’s color. Granted, the NGP case is more about protection from bumps than major drops, but if you’re looking for a minimal case that doesn’t add much weight to your phone, it’s a great option—especially at its recently reduced rate of just $4. Speck Presidio Grip MSRP $45.00 See it on Price: $45

Colors: Black, graphite, blue, grey, black

Why we love it: The Presidio Grip case from Speck is one of our all-time favorites for any phone, and the Note 9 version is no exception. Its hard outer shell provides ample protection, while the soft rubber ridges add its namesake grip, along with buttons that offer firm resistance when pressed. (As a plus, it’s super easy to snap the Note 9 in and out of it too.) And it’s tougher than it looks, with no reason to doubt Speck's claims that it can withstand a 10-foot drop.

Best rugged Galaxy Note 9 cases

If you want the ultimate protection for your Note 9, you’ll need a heftier case than a simple shell. It adds some bulk, but the increase in size will justify itself when your phone survives that first nasty fall without a scratch.

Otterbox Defender $59.95 MSRP $59.95 See it on OtterBox Price: $60

Colors: Black, purple, blue

Wireless charging support: Yes

Why we love it: Otterbox is the biggest name in rugged, all-over protection, and the Defender is the cream of the crop. With three-layer design that leaves no room for dust, cracks, or drops, this case lives up to its name. It's not sleek or light—and it'll completely hide the color and design of your Note 9—but there's simply no better way to insure that your phone won't break, no matter how nasty the fall. The OtterBox Defender is our current pick for best rugged Note 9 case. Urban Armor Gear Monarch Series MSRP $59.95 See it on Price: $60

Colors: Black, red

Wireless charging support: Yes

Why we love it: The Monarch Series from UAG are the brand's top-of-the-line cases for protection and aesthetics. The cases blend leather, silicon, and metal in sleek designs that draw your eye, while a total of 5 layers protect your device from nasty spills. The added layers of protection don’t get in the way of ports or buttons, the latter of which feel fantastic. The Monarch Series case even comes with a 10-year warranty—though admittedly, most people won't be using the same phone until 2028. Incipio DualPro $29.99 MSRP $34.99 See it on B&H Photo Video Price: $30

Colors: Black, gray, red, rose gold, blue

Wireless charging support: Yes

Why we love it: As its name suggests, the DualPro uses two different layers of material for protection: a soft shell on the inside, and a hard plastic shell on the outside. The perimeter of the case alternates between the hard and soft shell, with the top, bottom, and buttons covered in the latter material. Speaking of the buttons, the Dual Pro's have a satisfying click that you don't always get on cases. Getting the S Pen out of the Note 9 does become a little trickier (you'll have to pull from the right side of the pen), but it seems a fair trade for Incipio's promise of drop protection up to 10 feet. Spigen Rugged Armor MSRP $24.99 See it on Price: $25

Colors: Black

Wireless charging support: Yes

Why we love it: Spigen's Rugged Armor case might be thinner than the competition, but it still offers serious protection. This case is a good balance between good looks, protection, and a minimal footprint: The Rugged Armor's made of a soft material that’s easy to grip, with cool carbon fiber accents on the back. The buttons are easy to find without looking at your phone. And despite its soft material, the case hugs the sides of the Note 9 tight enough so it won’t accidentally pull away. Poetic Guardian MSRP $16.95 See it on Price: $17

Colors: Black, blue, green, pink

Wireless charging support: Yes

Why we love it: The Poetic Guardian nails its two-layer design. The front panel protects the display, with cutouts for all of the Note 9’s sensors along the top, while the back cover is a mixture of a clear layer and a ruggedized plastic bumper. The charging port and headphone jack on the bottom get covers, but S Pen remains easily accessible. Overall, the case looks and feels nice in the hand—just make sure you clean the screen protector well before putting it on, since it’s not so easy to take apart. And keep a cloth handy, because the front panel is a fingerprint magnet. Urban Armour Gear Plasma Series MSRP $39.95 See it on Price: $40

Colors: Gray, clear

Wireless charging support: Yes

Why we love it: Most of Urban Armor Gear's cases have a distinct, intimidating look, but for good reason: They're tough. Each case offers ruggedized protection without adding a lot of extra size and weight to the phone. The Plasma model might be the best of them all. Available in two understated colors, this case fits your Note 9 like a glove, and UAG's trademark design elements provide an industrial yet stylish feel. Each corner of the case is reinforced to absorb drops, while the back's raised plastic lines make it easy to grip. And most notably, the button covers are the best we’ve used. ArmadilloTek Vanguard MSRP $22.00 See it on Price: $22

Colors: Black, orange, blue, pink, purple, green

Why we love it: The ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series is as rugged as rugged gets. Each case has two parts: the solid back that protects your phone from drops and a bumper that includes a built-in screen protector. On the back of the case is a kickstand that folds out and locks into place, allowing you to stand your phone up in portrait or landscape orientation. Overall, the Vanguard Series doesn’t quite have the same premium feel of a UAG or OtterBox case, but you’re still getting protection at a fraction of the cost.

Best-looking Galaxy Note 9 cases

These cases are so stylish that they get their own category. But form doesn’t necessarily trump function—these provide protection for your phone, too.

Kate Spade Hardshell $40.00 MSRP $40.00 See it on Best Buy Price: $40

Colors: Floral white with gems

Wireless charging support: Yes

Why we love it: Kate Spade cases always have a certain classy look to them, and the new colors of the Galaxy Note 9 really make them pop. The clear case either comes with white flowers with sparkly centers on the back, or tinted sparkly jewels encrusted under the glass. The hard shell has a sturdy feel to it, without feeling like one of the more ruggedized cases. The buttons are little small and hard to press, but all you'll care about is how chic your Note 9 looks. The Kate Spade Floral white hardshell is our current pick for best-looking Note 9 case. Otterbox Symmetry $49.45 MSRP $49.95 See it on B&H Photo Video Price: $50/$55

Colors: Black, green, purple, pattern, gradient

Wireless charging support: Yes

Why we love it: While the Otterbox Symmetry case comes in standard colors, we particularly like the Love Triangle option. Loaded with character and style, the simple lines and geometric patterns come together to add a unique look to your Note 9. We'd rather if the Love Triangle version didn't cost $5 more than the solid colors, but it's too cool to pass up—especially since Otterbox's long history of sturdy, protective phone cases offers peace of mind. Case-Mate Waterfall MSRP $39.99 See it on Price: $40

Colors: Iridescent, Purple Glow, Rose Gold

Wireless charging support: Yes

Why we love it: The Case-Mate Waterfall is one of the few cases that looks different every time you pick it up. When you move it or shake it, the glitter inside the case moves around, subtly changing its look. Similar to the Karat Petals model, the Waterfall case is somewhat thick and sturdy, and feels like it can protect your phone through several drops. But we know you're going to buy it for one reason: the mesmerizing glitter waterfall on the back that looks great against either Note 9 color. Samsung S-View Flip Cover MSRP $56.99 See it on Price: $60

Colors: Black, blue, purple, brown

Wireless charging support: Yes

Why we love it: Samsung's S-View Flip Cover case is the only folio case that lets you still see the lock screen. The semi-translucent cover actually serves two purposes: protecting the front of the screen, and automatically locking or turning on your phone so you can view your notifications. You can also swipe through your various Facewidgets without opening the cover, though you won't be able to see notification content until it's opened. All this already earns it high marks in our book, but cementing its place among our top picks are its fantastic looks. ESR Bling MSRP $13.99 See it on Price: $14

Colors: Black, pink, purple

Wireless charging support: Yes

Why we love it: Glitter fans will find plenty to love about ESR's Bling case. Though it looks rough to the touch, the case is actually a soft plastic that's incredibly sparkly. An insert adds rigidity to the case and a touch of contrast, while the edges are slightly flimsy (so we wouldn't recommend it for overly clumsy users). ESR balances out this potential drawback with the design of its fingerprint cutout, however—right below the reader there's a small ramp that guides your finger, making it far more natural to find it. Case-Mate Karat Petals MSRP $49.99 See it on Price: $50

Colors: Purple Petals (clear with pink and purple flowers)

Wireless charging support: Yes

Why we love it: Few things will highlight the sleek elegance of your purple or blue Note 9 like real flowers sandwiched between two pieces of plastic. Inside this aptly named case you’ll find real, dried flowers, and small decorative pieces, so no two cases look exactly alike. It’s designed to survive a 10-foot drop, and is heavier than most cases, likely due to the resin that’s used for the flowers. That’s a good thing, however, as the added weight gives it a ruggedness that you don’t often get with fashion cases.

Best Galaxy Note 9 wallet cases

The Galaxy Note 9 is one of the biggest Android phones around, so with the right case it can double as a wallet, holding cash, credit cards, and your ID. Just make sure you don’t leave home without it.

Spigen Slim Armor CS MSRP $39.99 See it on Price: $40

Colors: Black, purple, blue

Wireless charging support: Yes (with up to three cards in back compartment)

Why we love it: The Slim Armor case looks identical to the Spigen Tough Armor case, except instead of a kickstand on the back, the back slides open to reveal a spot for up to three cards (though it’s a tight squeeze). With just two cards, however, the compartment lid clicks into place so it doesn’t accidentally open and spill its contents. As for the rest of the case, there’s a soft silicone interior and a hard plastic exterior that provides dual-layer protection. The buttons are big, easy to find, and have a nice feel to them. The Spigen Slim Armor CS is our current pick for best Galaxy Note 9 wallet case. Case-Mate Wallet Folio MSRP $59.99 See it on Price: $60

Colors: Black

Wireless charging support: Yes

Why we love it: The Case-Mate wallet Folio is one of the few wallet cases that take its namesake to heart. Instead of providing a spot for a couple of debit cards and an ID card, the Wallet Folio uses the front flap to hold multiple cards, has a clear spot for your ID, and also includes a place to hold cash. The front cover doesn’t have any sort of clasp or magnetic piece to hold it closed, but it does fold back to convert into a stand for your Note 9. The Note 9 snaps into a rigid plastic housing, and the outside is made of textured leather, with spacious cutouts for ports and buttons. If you want to leave your real wallet at home, this case is a winner. Poetic Nubuck MSRP $12.95 See it on Price: $13

Colors: Black, blue, brown

Wireless charging support: Yes (with up to 2 cards)

Why we love it: One concern with any wallet case is that a card will fall out. But the leather on the back of the Poetic Nubuck case is incredibly tight, so we can’t imagine that cards will easily slip out, even after the material naturally stretches to fit its two-card capacity. Beyond the leather holding the cards, there’s a soft material on the back of the phone, with a hard plastic shell that wraps around the edges to protect the sides of the Note 9's Infinity Display. It makes for a solid case worth your cash, even if it didn't have the card slot.

Best kickstand Galaxy Note 9 cases

Every Note 9 case will protect your phone against bumps and bruises, but only a few of them make it easy to watch videos, too.

Olixar Raptor MSRP $39.99 See it on Price: $43

Colors: Black, red, blue

Wireless charging support: Yes

Why we love it: First of all, it has an awesome name. More importantly, though, it has a cool look with aggressive styling, angled cutouts, and silver rivets, all of which make it extremely grippable. The front of the case adds beveled corners and excellent shatter protection via a bundled curved screen protector. (Don't worry, the case works just as well without it if you don't like screen protectors.) And if you want to watch a movie, it also has one of the sturdiest kickstands we've ever used on a case. The Olixar Raptor is our current pick for best kickstand Galaxy Note 9 case. Samsung Rugged Protective Cover $39.99 MSRP $39.99 See it on Samsung Price: $40

Colors: Silver, black

Wireless charging support: Yes

Why we love it: The Samsung Rugged Protective Cover has a new design for 2019, with a vertical ridged pattern rather than a horizontal one. That makes it more grippable than last year's case and has a neat slimming effect on the phone. A silvery-gray color complements both color options for the Note 9, too. But the Rugged Protective Cover's best feature remains a kickstand that pulls out from the back to prop the phone up on a desk or table. There's no need for bulky or awkward stick-on accessories in order to watch your videos comfortably. Spigen Tough Armor MSRP $39.99 See it on Price: $40

Colors: Black, gunmetal, lavender, blue

Wireless charging support: Yes

Why we love it: The Spigen Tough Armor case isn't quite as rugged as its name suggests, but its dual-layer of protection will certainly protect your phone against accidental drops. Its best feature, however, is the tiny kickstand on the back of the case for optimum video watching. When not in use, the kickstand snaps nicely into place on the back, and it's easy to reattach if it ever separates from the case. We really dig the two-tone design on the non-black models, too.