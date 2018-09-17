The Full Nerd ep. 67: Inside Nvidia's futuristic Turing GPU, GeForce RTX overclocking made easy

In this episode of the Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray dig deep into the beast at the heart of the GeForce RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti.

We kick things off with more details about Nvidia’s radical new Turing architecture, pulling the most pertinent details from Brad’s massive Turing GPU deep-dive. (And we do mean massive.) What makes it faster in traditional games? How can it handle ray tracing? What the heck are tensor cores? We explain it all.

That’s followed up by some other GeForce RTX news. The good news: Nvidia’s next-gen graphics cards can be easily, efficiently overclocked with a new Nvidia Scanner tool. Yay! The bad news: Ray traced games won’t be available when RTX graphics cards launch. Boo. Oh, and this occurred after we filmed this episode, but the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti’s launch has been delayed a week, to September 27.

