Amazon Prime members can get the Fire 7 tablet with Alexa for just $35 today

Amazon's Fire 7 tablet is just $35 for Prime members today—$15 off its list price and the lowest it's been since last holiday season. It's a killer deal on one of the most popular tablets out there. If you're not a Prime member, you can sign up for a free trial here.

This tablet comes with all the smarts of Alexa built-in, so you'll be able to check the weather, make calls, listen to music, and a whole lot more hands-free, along with connecting to other Alexa-enabled devices. Up to 8 hours of battery life will keep this tablet running all day long, while the 7-inch IPS display is great for reading, watching videos, messaging, and many other great visual functions. This deal's tablet comes with just 8GB of storage. That isn't a ton, but a microSD slot will let you add more storage as needed.

This tablet is a popular pick, with a 3.9 out of 5 average rating across nearly 38,000 reviews. Users point to it as a great low-cost option for running the basics, and at $35 today, it's a hard deal to pass up.

[Today’s deal: Fire 7 tablet for $35 for Amazon Prime members.]