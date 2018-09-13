Walmart's selling a GeForce GTX 1060-equipped Dell gaming laptop for a ludicrously low $880

Walmart is helping you get your game on this week, and it has nothing to do with consoles. The big box retailer is selling the Dell G5 gaming laptop with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 for $880Remove non-product link. That’s about $70 cheaper than Microcenter, which has this same laptop available for $950, while an Amazon third-party marketplace seller has it for more than a grand. You don’t find GTX 1060-equipped gaming laptops under $1,000 very often.

This model of the Dell G5 is a 15.6-inch laptop with a 1080p display, a quad-core, 2.3GHz Intel “Coffee Lake” Core i5-8300H, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB boot SSD, and a 1TB hard drive. Walmart’s description says the graphics card is a GTX 1060 Ti, which would be even more exciting if that card existed. (It’s really a GTX 1060 Max-Q.)

Typos in the description aside, you can expect some pretty great gaming with this configuration. Paired with a Core i5, the energy-efficient Max-Q version of the GTX 1060 should deliver a solid 1080p gaming experience even with all the eye candy cranked up in games.

If laptop gaming isn’t your thing, Walmart also has an Alienware Aurora desktop available for $1250Remove non-product link with a GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card and a Core i7 processor. That’s about $200 off its usual price.

[Today’s deal: Dell G5 gaming laptop with GeForce GTX 1060 for $880.Remove non-product link]