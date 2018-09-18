Anker's popular Roav Dash Cam C2 is a few dollars away from an all-time low on Amazon today

Dash cams come in all shapes and sizes, but they're a must-have gadget you want to keep a close eye on the road ahead of you. Today you can get a popular one on the cheap: Anker's Roav Dash Cam C2 is $47.59, down from a list price of $120Remove non-product link and very close to an all-time low.

This dash cam is designed to capture a clear view during any time of the day or night, with WDR providing a balanced picture and NightHawk technology keeping an eye out even when it's dark. You'll also get 1080p quality, with Sony's Exmor IMX323 sensor and the Ambarella A12 chipset, and catch up to four lanes of traffic with the wide-angle lens. And in case you live somewhere with extreme seasonal swings, this dash cam is tough enough to withstand a wide range of temperatures.

This dash cam is much cheaper than the ones we chose for our best dash cam roundup, making it a great starter option. And although we haven't tried it ourselves, it's well-received by buyers on Amazon, with 4.3 stars out of 5 over nearly 300 user reviews.

[Today's deal: Anker Roav Dash Cam C2 for $47.59 at Amazon]