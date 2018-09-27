Watch The Full Nerd talk about Intel 9000 series leaks and custom RTX performance right now!

Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC hardware topics. In today's show we talk about:

- What looks to be final info on the Intel 9000 series and how it stacks up against AMD.

- Custom RTX 2080 cards vs Nvidia Founders Editions

- How stupid was Gordon to buy or not buy that 400GB Sandisk MicroSD card?

As always we will be answering your live questions so speak up in the chat.

If YouTube is not your thing uou can also watch us on Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter!

Check out the audio version of the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or your favorite podcast app so you can listen on the go and be sure to subscribe so you don't miss the latest live episode!