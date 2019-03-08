Watch The Full Nerd talk GTX 1660 Ti reviews and 3rd gen Ryzen rumors live!

Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC hardware topics. In today's show we cover Brad's Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti review, the latest 3rd gen Ryzen rumors hinting at more cores, and the problems Gordon has been having with USB 4. As always we will be answering your live questions so speak up in the chat.

