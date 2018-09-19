Our favorite high-performance portable SSD, Samsung's T5, is far cheaper than ever before

Today’s a good day to turbocharge your local backup with one of our favorite external SSD drives. The 500GB Samsung T5 portable SSD is on sale for $100 at Amazon today. This drive was sitting around $120 just a few weeks ago, and this is the lowest price we’ve seen for it. The T5 is also close to $30 cheaper than the SanDisk external SSD sale we looked at last week.

Samsung’s T5 is currently a top pick in our best external drives of 2018 round-up as the “best external performance USB drive.” It connects to your PC via a speedy Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 2 connection. In our tests, this drive was about twenty percent faster than its predecessor, the T3. At times the T5's benchmark numbers were as good or even better than internal drives. We did have to tweak the drive a bit to achieve that blazing-fast performance, ditching the pre-installed software and reformatting it to NTFS from exFAT.

Still, for $100 at 500GB you're getting a good amount of high-performing external SSD storage at a great price.

[Today’s deal: Samsung T5 portable 500GB for $100 at Amazon.]