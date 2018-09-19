PCWorld's September Digital Magazine: Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Stay on top of the latest tech with PCWorld’s Digital Magazine. Available as single copies or as a monthly subscription, it highlights the best content from PCWorld.com—the most important news, the key product reviews, and the most useful features and how-to stories—in a curated Digital Magazine for Android and iOS, as well for the desktop and other tablet readers.

In the September issue

In the September issue we go deep on the new Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Find out what it’s like to hold a $1,250 phone, what its biggest problem is, and whether Samsung will fix it. We have a 19-page review of the new Microsoft Surface Go; compare how it stacks up against other tablets.

Other highlights include:

News : Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti are loaded with boundary-pushing graphics tech



: Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti are loaded with boundary-pushing graphics tech 2nd Gen Threadripper 2990WX review: AMD's 32-core CPU is insanely fast but not for everyone

AMD's 32-core CPU is insanely fast but not for everyone Nitro Pro 12 review: A better document workflow

A better document workflow NVMe SSDs: Everything you need to know about this insanely fast storage

Everything you need to know about this insanely fast storage Here's How: 5 ways to manage emails and control spam in Outlook, plus 10 quick ways to clear space on your Android device

Video highlights

Watch: Mechanical keyboard enthusiast and reviewer Hayden Dingman talks switches (Cherry and its alternatives) and offers tips on why, and how, to pick the right mechanical keyboard for your needs. Watch our video.

