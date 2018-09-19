Master Adobe's Most Popular Software With This 60+ Hour Training Bootcamp ($39)

When it comes to creative software, Adobe is king. With programs like Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and Lightroom being used by photographers, designers, and editors across the globe, you should expect to master these tools if you hope to make it as a creative professional. Thankfully, doing so is much easier with the Complete Adobe Mastery Bundle, which contains 11 courses on some of Adobe's top creative tools; and it's on sale for only $39 today.

Premiere Pro is the bread-and-butter for countless videographers and post-production editors around the world, and this bundle contains two courses dedicated to it. Both of these courses cover the basics, such as creating a new project and adding video, audio, transitions, and titles. They also delve into advanced topics like color grading and improving audio.

Another tool in every post-production editor’s shed is After Effects, which is used to apply special effects to a video. There are two courses on After Effects in this bundle. The first course discusses video intro theory and conceptualization, which are used for professional commercials and YouTube channels. The second course covers After Effects as a whole, such as motion tracking, rotoscoping, and adding layers.

Adobe is well-known for Photoshop, one of the most popular photo editing programs on the market, and this bundle contains 5 courses on Photoshop alone. These courses introduce a wide array of topics such as keyboard shortcuts, retouching tools, the layers panel, and more. They feature practice projects, such as creating ads and ebook covers to ease readers into Photoshop’s tools. Finally, it contains one course on how to earn freelance income off work made in Photoshop.

Finally, this bundle contains two courses on Lightroom, which is used by photographers to edit RAW images. Adobe Lightroom For Beginners slowly introduces readers to the program with lessons on importing and exporting images, adding custom watermarks, and applying filters. After learning the basics, readers can move on to Mastering Lightroom For Outdoor And Nature Photographers for tips on how to improve natural light photos.

The Complete Adobe Mastery Bundle can be found on the PCWorld Shop for $39, or 98% off.

