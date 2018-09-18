Newegg is selling an 8GB AMD Radeon RX 580 for less than $200—and you get 3 games free

You know it’s a great day when you can get a solid entry-level graphics card and three free games for under $200. That day is today. Newegg has an 8GB MSI Radeon RX 580 for $190Remove non-product link after a $30 mail-in rebate, and this card is eligible for AMD’s Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey free game bundle.

That’s a great deal, and while it would be nicer without the hassle of a mail-in rebate, it’s still worth the paper work. The RX 580 is a fantastic option for 1080p gaming. You can expect a solid 60 frames per second in many AAA games with the settings cranked. If 1440p is more your style, you should get some pretty good performance there too, and VR is also possible. If you want 4K, however, that’ll require something higher up the product line.

As for the games, you get the aforementioned Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, as well as Star Control: Origins (which rolls out on Thursday), and Strange Brigade. That’s not bad value at all, and it’s definitely enough to warm up that new GPU.

[Today’s deal: An 8GB MSI Radeon RX 580 for $190Remove non-product link after $30 mail-in rebate at Newegg.]