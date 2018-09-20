The Full Nerd ep. 68: GeForce RTX review, RTX 2080 vs. GTX 1080 Ti, what about Radeon?

In this episode of the Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray discuss our exhaustive review of Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti, the first graphics cards built around ray tracing and AI-enhanced image processing.

Unfortunately, none of those technologies are available in any games yet, but Nvidia sent reviewers some canned demos to try them in action, and well, if Deep Learning Super Sampling works anywhere near this well in shipping games, it’ll be black magic. The gang dives deep into the RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti’s performance in traditional games and whether Nvidia’s new graphics cards perform better in HDR than the older GTX 10-series, before diving into a flood of questions by live viewers.

Mentioned in this article ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1080 Ti AMP $679.99 MSRP $739.99 See it on Amazon

For all intents and purposes, the GeForce RTX 2080 performs the exact same as the previous-gen flagship. So should you buy a GeForce RTX 2080 or GTX 1080 Ti if you want a 4K/60 or ultra-fast 1440p graphics card? Gordon and Alaina have opinions. If you’re watching a video version of the podcast, be sure to watch Gordon’s body language.

We wrap things up by touching on Radeon’s relevance. Should you buy an AMD graphics card instead of the GeForce RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti? Definitely maybe. It depends on what sort of gaming experience you’re looking for. Nvidia’s new high-end RTX cards target the luxury crowd.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 68 on YouTube (toss us a follow while you’re there) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone.

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to the Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on Stitcher, Google Play, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. Be sure to follow PCWorld on Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, and Twitter to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time!