This $13 RavPower wireless charging stand will make up for your iPhone XS's lame 5W plug

The new iPhone XS and XS Max are shipping out tomorrow, but it's not all good news: They still ship with the same 5W charger that takes forever to fill up your phone. That's why you need a wireless charger, and today, RaVPower's Qi-certified wireless charger is an all-time low of $13Remove non-product link so go grab one before they're all gone.

The RavPower charging stand won't charge your new iPhone any faster, but you can't beat the desktop or nightstand convenience. It's equipped with protections to keep your phone safe while charging, with safeguards against short circuits, overheating, and over-voltage, in addition to an 18-month warranty in case anything does go wrong. A built-in LED indicator light will let you know charging status at a glance, while the vertical design means this charger can double as a phone stand. Plus, with wide compatibility, this charger will work with many more devices than just the new iPhone, including fast-charging Android phones.

We haven't tried this charger ourselves, but it has 3.9 stars out of 5 on Amazon over 260 user reviews, with users pointing to the wireless convenience and low price (even before the discount) as reasons to buy.

