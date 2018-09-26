Streamline Your Email For Life With Mailstrom Pro, Now 90% Off ($29.99)

Email is one of the primary ways that businesses communicate with one another, but so much time is spent sifting through useless emails, which can kill your productivity. If you’re looking for a better way to sort through emails, you can buy a mail management app like Mailstrom Pro, which you can buy for as little as $29.99 for 1 year, or $59.99 for life.

Mailstrom Pro sorts through your emails with “human intelligence”, meaning it will bundle related emails by senders, companies, topics, and more based on your custom settings. The sorting process also makes it easy to delete certain messages. For example, if you keep receiving emails from a pesky company, you can flag them for deletion. You don’t have to worry about your passwords being recorded either; it uses IMAP via OAuth2 to secure your logins. With Mailstrom Pro, you can potentially shave off hours from your workweek dedicated solely to emails.

Mailstrom Pro subscriptions range from $199.95 to $999.75, but this 93% off deal on the PCWorld Shop drops the lifetime subscription price down to $59.99.

