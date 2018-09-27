Find unprecedented sales on Ryzen, SSDs, gaming monitors, and more in Amazon's one-day PC sale

Oh me, oh my—the mid-week one day sales keep coming from Amazon. Just yesterday we saw two 24-hour sales for Logitech accessories and expandable storage. Today, Amazon’s doing us one better with a PC gaming gear saleRemove non-product link featuring SSDs, displays, processors, graphics cards, RAM, and more. Today’s sale ends on Thursday evening just before midnight PDT, and as always, we’ve boiled it all down to the top three deal picks that you don’t want to miss:

Gaming with an ‘R’

AMD’s Ryzen 7 2700 is just $220Remove non-product link today–a price cut of $70 from its most recent MSRP and an all-time low for the CPU. Even though it didn’t make the cut for our top gaming CPUs round-up—that honor went to its big brother the Ryzen 7 2700X—the Ryzen 7 2700 is a great processor for gaming. You'll get all kinds of rip-roaring gameplay from this CPU, and with eight cores and sixteen threads, it’s an absolute beast for productivity applications.

FreeSync Gaming

Acer’s 27-inch KG271 monitor is just $200 today, another savings of about $70. This 1080p 144Hz TN display is rocking FreeSync and a 1 millisecond response time for buttery-smooth gaming—especially if you've got a Radeon graphics card. On the back it’s got one DisplayPort, one HDMI, and one DVI port. There are also a pair of 2-watt speakers built in if you don't have computer speakers or a gaming headset.

Gaming drive

Storage prices have been ridiculous lately on Amazon and elsewhere, and today is no exception. The 240GB Crucial BX300 is just $38, a savings of about $17 off its usual price and an outright steal for a name-brand SSD in this capacity. This drive holds the crown as the best budget SSD in our top SSDs of 2018 round-up. At 240GB, the Crucial BX300 is a great choice for a boot drive, and while you won’t fit many games on here, you can rotate your top picks for improved response time while battling elves, cyborg ninjas, and battle royale characters with inane dance moves.

