Get 80+ Hours of Accredited Business Training With The Lifetime MBA Bootcamp Bundle

If you’ve worked in the corporate world for several years, you might be seeking avenues to higher-paying managerial positions. Earning an MBA is one of the most popular ways to do so, but following a structured curriculum may be impossible given your schedule. If you want to learn MBA-grad skills at your own pace, this $29 Lifetime MBA Bootcamp Bundle may be for you.

This bundle contains 8 courses on the skills espoused by effective business leaders, the most important being how to lead a team; this is covered in Introduction To Leadership & Management. This course introduces methods for communicating and inspiring a team, as well as how to monitor a team’s performance. This course is further complemented by Communication Influence & Teams, which delves further into communicating effectively. The bundle also contains courses dedicated to finance, writing, business analysis, project management, and more.

The courses in the Lifetime MBA Bootcamp Bundle range from $57 to $345, but you can get the entire collection today for only $29, saving more than 90 percent off.

 
