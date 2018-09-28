Ecobee's Switch+ is $30 off today, a huge discount

Few smart light switches are as smart as Ecobee’s Switch+, which comes with Alexa built right in. And it’s never been cheaper than right now—it’s $69.95 today on Amazon, down from a list price of $100.

This switch’s built-in hub makes it way more powerful than your average smart switch. In fact, in our Ecobee Switch+ review, we called it an “Amazon Echo in disguise.”

As with other smart switches, you can control your lighting from anywhere using the mobile app. With Alexa on board, you can use your voice to turn lights on and off hands-free. But you can also take advantage of Alexa’s other skills, such as searching the internet, checking the weather, playing music, and controlling other smart devices.

We gave this smart switch 4 stars out of 5 for its sleek design, compatibility with other devices, and its unique built-in Alexa.

[Today's deal: Ecobee Switch+ is $69.95 on Amazon.]