The Full Nerd ep. 69: Intel's leaked 9000-series, custom RTX performance and when is a deal a deal?

How much will Intel charge for the 9000-series Core? Are custom RTX cards irrelevant? and how to tell when a deal is really a deal.

Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC hardware topics. In today's show we talk about what looks to be final info on the Intel 9000 series and how it stacks up against AMD, custom RTX 2080 cards vs Nvidia Founders Editions, and how...
Intel 9000 series leak, custom RTX 2080 performance, when is a deal a deal? | The Full Nerd Ep. 69
In this episode of the Full Nerd, Gordon Mah UngBrad ChacosAlaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray discuss the latest leak of Intel's upcoming 9000-series Core chips, and how Nvidia's RTX cards throat-punched the competition. Finally, did Gordon get a good deal, or was he just a sucker?

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 69 on YouTube (toss us a follow while you’re there), or listen to us on Soundcloud if you prefer just audio.

