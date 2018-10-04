Master Big Data Analytics With This Comprehensive Bundle, Now $29

The amount of raw data businesses generate today is staggering, and interpreting it can help them make key business decisions. However, it’s next to impossible to analyze such a volume through traditional means, so businesses pay a premium for data analytics specialists who are trained in dealing with large quantities of data. If you’re interested in learning data analytics, this $29 Ultimate Data & Analytics Bundle may be for you.

This bundle features over 1,500 hours of content across more than 400 courses, which explore data analytics tools such as SAS, R, and Oracle. These courses come with certificates of completion which validate your experience. You'll explore the essentials of the field's top tools and dip your feet in specialized areas, like data visualization and machine learning, as you make your way through the collection. Finally, you’ll receive lifetime access to all of the content in this bundle, including any future additions.

The Ultimate Data & Analytics Bundle usually costs $1,699, but you can buy it from the PCWorld Shop for $29, or 98% off.

The Ultimate Data & Analytics Bundle: Lifetime Subscription - $29



