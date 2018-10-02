Microsoft's Windows 10 October 2018 Update releases today with ray tracing in tow

The Windows 10 October 2018 update will be available starting Tuesday, October 2. Windows and Devices VP Yusuf Mehdi announced the new operating system’s immediate availability at a Microsoft event the same day in New York, where new Surface hardware was also announced. More substantive details weren’t outlined, but hey, start jamming that Check for updates button.

This update doesn’t include as many standout features as Microsoft’s prior cornerstone Windows 10 revisions, but you’ll still find some nifty extras for PC enthusiasts. Improvements include:

A dark theme for File Explorer

The ability to send texts from your PC via a “Your Phone” companion app

The ability to see your clipboard history and sync your clipboard across multiple devices

A slick new Snip & Sketch screenshot tool that supports annotations

The arrival of the SwiftKey virtual keyboard on desktops

...and more!

High-end PC gamers should pay particular attention. The Windows 10 October 2018 Update improves the setup process for HDR displays, and Nvidia confirmed to PCWorld that it adds the crucial DirectX Raytracing API that unlocks real-time ray tracing in games. You might actually be able to use your GeForce RTX 2080 Ti’s fancy futuristic features soon.

Mark Hachman, PCWorld’s Microsoft beat editor, is on the ground at the event. Stay tuned for more information about the new Surface devices. We’ve already combed through the October 2018 Update via Insider Builds and will be posting our in-depth review soon as well.

Editor’s note: This article was updated to confirm DirectX Raytracing support.