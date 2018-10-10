These massively popular Bluetooth sport headphones are only $17 today

A reliable pair of wireless sport headphones can bring your playlist to your workout, but finding a reliable set at an affordable price can be tricky. Today, though, Mpow’s ultra-popular Flame Bluetooth headphones are $17 on Amazon, which matches their lowest-ever price.

These headphones are designed to stick with you in even the toughest workouts. Their adjustable earhooks wrap around your ear for a snug fit, while a waterproof coating protects them from sweat. Mpow says the battery should last for 7-9 hours s, so your tunes should last all day long, and definitely all workout long. If you do need a mid-day recharge, Mpow claims they’ll reach peak capacity again in just 1.5 hours.

We haven’t tried these headphones ourselves, but they’re a massive hit on Amazon, averaging 4.2 stars out of 5 over nearly 12,000 (!!!) user reviews. Not bad for $17.

[Today’s deal: Mpow Flame Bluetooth headphones for $17 on Amazon.]