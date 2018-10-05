This week in games: Total War: Warhammer II adds undead pirates, Amazon's MMO leaks on Pornhub

Amazon’s MMO has gone from being a rumor to being a screenshot repository to showing off (leaked) footage in mere weeks. If only all games could be so speedy.

That news, plus Surviving Mars and Total War: Warhammer II unveil expansions, Mike Morhaime departs Blizzard after 27 years, Gameumentary puts out an hour-long documentary on Divinity developer Larian, and...yeah, more Telltale layoffs.

This is gaming news for October 1 to 5.

Shining stars

This week I don’t have free games for you per se—although Shadow Warrior 2 is still available through Saturday morning. Humble’s also running its most appealing bundle in ages though, the “Humble Overwhelmingly Positive Bundle 2.” The $1 bundle is fine, with Wuppo, Simulacra, and Subsurface Circular. Beating the average is where it gets interesting though, adding Nuclear Throne, Momodora: Reverie Under Moonlight, Lisa, and Frictional’s fantastic Soma. And for $15? You’ll unlock Zachtronics’s excellent alchemy-themed puzzle game Opus Magnum as well. Pretty great deal.

Amazon’s MMO

Pornhub continues to be a repository for weird gaming videos that The Man might not want you to see. This week it played host to the first leaked footage of Amazon’s MMO New World, which YouTube channel Less Than Epic then yanked and re-uploaded to a more work-safe video host. You can check out the nine minutes or so below. So far it looks pretty generic-MMO, but obviously this is an unauthorized and barely curated look at a game still early in development. (Via Reddit )

Life on Mars

Surviving Mars ($30 on Humble) has spent much of the last six months fixing problems, patching bugs, and generally reworking vast swathes of the experience. Like any Paradox game it was bound to receive DLC though, and we got our first look at Space Race this week. The debut expansion will add a competitive mode to the game, making it so other colonies are competing to establish a presence on Mars at the same time. Also new and more space-efficient dome shapes, it looks like.

Arrr, zombies

I assumed I missed a few Total War: Warhammer II ($60 on Humble) expansions by now. Over a year since release and there’s only been one faction added, the Tomb Kings. That’s a much slower pace than the original Total War: Warhammer—by this point in its life cycle, we were already getting ready for a sequel.

With no third game on the horizon yet though, fans will be excited to hear Creative Assembly’s adding another faction to Warhammer II next month, the Vampire Coast a.k.a. undead pirates. Check out the announcement trailer (featuring a 100-foot tall crab) below. You can preorder the Curse of the Vampire Coast expansion for $19 on Humble.

End of an era

It seems like a tumultuous time at Blizzard, with a lot of the old-guard having left or been shuffled around in the last few years. This week marks the biggest departure though, as co-founder and president Mike Morhaime announced he’s stepping down from the role. J. Allen Brack will be taking over as president, and presumably hosting next month’s BlizzCon in Anaheim. Meanwhile Morhaime will be slipping into an unspecified “advisor” role.

I doubt we’ll see much of a day-to-day change, but it’s an interesting shake-up especially as the lines between Activision and Blizzard/Battle.net blur.

Four Furies

Darksiders III ($60 on Humble) is just over a month away from release, believe it or not. That means it’s time for the trailer cycle to take over, starting with this look at Fury’s unique “Hollows.” There are four, each bequeathing Fury a different fighting style. Catch a glimpse of the first, Force Hollow, below.

Larian, we hardly knew ye

Video game documentaries are increasingly popular these days, but few have so much to say about a company I know so little about as this week’s Gameumentary doc about Larian, developer of the Divinity series. I highly recommend it, if you’re curious about the long, long road to Divinity: Original Sin and some semblance of stability.

Telltale, again

And lastly, what’s unfortunately becoming a weekly feature of this roundup: Telltale news. Coming up on two weeks since the Telltale layoffs, word started spreading late on Thursday about more layoffs. Apparently the 25-person shadow crew that was left behind to finish up Netflix’s Minecraft: Story Mode port is now somewhat less than 25 people, as Telltale laid off yet another team this week. We’ll see what next week brings.